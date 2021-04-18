Man shot in his vehicle becomes 60th Columbus homicide of 2021

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 59-year old man has died after he was found in his vehicle at Sullivant and Richardson avenues in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene around 8:11 Sunday morning. They say the victim was inside a vehicle and appeared to have been shot.

The man was transported to Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses reported a silver car that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, fired shots, and sped off.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

