Man shot in his vehicle becomes 60th Columbus homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 59-year old man has died after he was found in his vehicle at Sullivant and Richardson avenues in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene around 8:11 Sunday morning. They say the victim was inside a vehicle and appeared to have been shot.

The man was transported to Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses reported a silver car that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, fired shots, and sped off.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit.