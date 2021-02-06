Man shot in face while driving in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the face Friday night.

Officers were called to an area hospital shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, 21-year old Karamo Nabe, said he was driving in the area of Hall and Norton roads when someone in a gold GMC sport utility vehicle fired once into his vehicle, striking him in the face.

Nabe is in stable condition at a local area hospital.

Police are looking for the shooter and vehicle used in the incident.

