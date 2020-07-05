Man shot while pumping gas in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at an east Columbus gas station, Sunday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a call where a man was shot in the chest near the 3100 block of East Main street at 2:13 a.m.

According to police reports, the 36-year-old victim was pumping gas into his car when he heard a single gunshot and realized he was shot. The victim says he didn’t see where the gunshot came from.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries, police say.

Police say no there were no witnesses and they’re still investigating the incident.