Man shot early Friday morning in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting in northeast Columbus early Friday morning.

At about 3am Friday, Columbus police were called to Concord Lane for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 25 year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

The victim told police he was shot after a confrontation with another male.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where police expect him to recover from his injury.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.