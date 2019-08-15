Man shot by officers during attempted robbery sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot while attempting to rob a SWAT officer at gunpoint was sentenced to prison Thursday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Kyler Collier was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in late June.

Collier was shot by police when he attempted to rob a SWAT officer who was investigating armed robberies during online buy/sell/trade transactions in December 2018. The officer posed as a potential buyer and agreed to meet Collier on Duvall Lane to complete the sale.

Investigators say Collier pulled a gun and attempted to rob the officer when they met. A second officer at the scene shot Collier who then tried to flee the area. Collier was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.

When Collier completes his prison sentence, he will receive 5 years of community control.