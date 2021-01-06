Man shoots girlfriend in arm, arrested in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police have arrested a man who they say shot a woman in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police officers arrested 24-year-old Abdi Ali for allegedly shooting his 22-year-old girlfriend in the arm on Jan. 6 at 9:59 a.m. He was detained at the scene.

The morning of the crime, Ali had called CPD to report the incident. According to investigators, he told police an unknown man had shot her after she answered the front door.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries after police arrived at the scene.

The victim was interviewed at the hospital and told police she was shot by her boyfriend Ali, after a violent argument.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.