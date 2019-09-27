Man sentenced to life in prison for fire that killed Violet Twp. man

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickerington man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the murder of a man during a robbery.

On Tuesday, a jury found 22-year-old Raeqwan Hancock guilty on six charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated arson. Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt told NBC4 Thursday that Hancock was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charge and an additional 34 years for the other five charges, all of which carried firearm specifications.

Hancock was indicted in May 2018 a fire, apparently started by Hancock, took the life of 60-year-old John Letourneau on April 8. The prosecution said Hancock was aware Letourneau was still inside his home on Blacklick-Eastern Road when he started the fire.

Hancock is still facing charges for another burglary he allegedly committed just a couple days prior.