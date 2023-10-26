COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Roshawn Adkins, 19, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Adkins was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with evidence and having a weapon under disability.

According to Columbus police, on Oct. 10, 2022, officers responded to a call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Police said the shooting started as a fight among several girls just after 3:00 p.m. at Franklin Park. Kendricks was shot during the incident and pronounced dead just after 9:30 p.m. at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

An affidavit in Franklin County Municipal Court states a witness identified Adkins Jr. as a possible shooter through photographs. The same witness told police they saw Adkins fire a gun into a crowd of people fighting, per court records.