Man runs across country to support adoption

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Noah Fredenberg is running across the country Forrest Gump style to raise awareness (and funds) for children waiting to be adopted from foster care.

He is giving all the donations that come into website to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. There are more than 123,000 kids waiting to be adopted from foster care in the US.

Noah kicked off the run in April 2019 in Los Angeles. He’s running 121 marathons in 121 days to make his goal to reach New York City by August.

Noah is raising awareness and funds for kids like CJ Mark and he’s doing it through running, which is CJ’s favorite thing.

CJ was adopted when he was 8 years old. He had been in foster care for years and he was mistreated by his biological family. CJ has autism and when his adoptive mom Dee adopted him, he wasn’t speaking, wasn’t eating and had some behavioral and trust issues.

CJ has come a long way. He’s now a teenager and running cross country in Dublin. The running has really helped him socially and physically because so many times, kids with autism have really low muscle tone.