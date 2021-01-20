Police: Man robs bank inside Hilltop grocery store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a bank inside a Hilltop grocery store Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the Fifth Third Bank counter inside the Kroger supermarket on the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard at approximately 1:55 p.m.

The suspect then handed the teller a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then exited the store and fled the scene in a white Ford Flex.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle are below.