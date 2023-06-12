COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the South Side of the city.

According to an incident report, a man was doing maintenance work on a home on the 800 block of Reinhard Avenue on June 4 when he was approached by a man brandishing a semi-automatic handgun. The victim told the suspect, estimated to be between 20-25 years old, that his property was in his work truck.

The two walked around the house to the truck, where the suspect allegedly took the victim’s work phone and wallet before leaving the scene. The suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery.

CPD is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call Detective Agee at (614) 645-2602, the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at (614) 645-4665 or the Columbus Area Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.