Man rescued from landfill after being thrown in dumpster

MORAINE, OHIO (WCMH) — A man nearly died after he said he was attacked and then tossed into a dumpster.

The man ended up in a landfill 30 miles away and was nearly buried alive before a driver spotted him and called 9-1-1.

“Uh, he’s in the trash,” the caller said on a released 9-1-1 tape. “He’s waving his hands. He’s kind of trapped in the trash.”

Police in Moraine rescued Damien Pollock from the landfill.

Pollock reportedly told police a group of 12 people tried to set him on fire and then threw him in the dumpster.

Pollock’s ex-fiance said she doesn’t know anyone who would want to hurt him.

“And the person that done this to him? They need to turn theirself in,” said Kacie Boring. “Because his family is hurting right now. And his family deserves to have that closure and to have justice for him.”

Police said they did not see any burns on Pollock.

Pollock did have some scrapes and possible internal injuries, but investigators don’t know if those are from an assault or the trash truck.

Police are working to verify Pollock’s story.