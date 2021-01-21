Man pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to four years in prison after stealing from his father, according to investigators.

Athens authorities said Jack W. Kasler, 33, wired money from his father’s bank account to his account in 2019.

The court said Kalser has pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud and identify theft. He will be sentenced to four years in prison, according to the court.

Kalser was on probation for drug-related charges and had voluntarily withdrawn himself from a treatment center, stated Keller J. Blackburn, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney.

“Family members are often taken advantage of by those who misuse drugs and struggle with addiction. Mr. Kasler’s actions are indefensible but we hope that his incarceration will help him realize the error of his ways and inspire him to rebuild his life upon release,” Blackburn said.

The court has ordered Kasler to pay $1,930.37 in restitution to his father.