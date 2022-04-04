MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has pled guilty to charges in relation to a crash that killed a former Newark High School and Youngtown State football player in February 2021.

Adrienne Washington Jr., of Youngstown, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to comply on March 29. Prosecutors dismissed aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide charges.

Washington was the driver on Feb. 6, 2021, when the crash took place in Youngstown, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Washington failed to comply with an officer’s attempt to pull over his car for a traffic violation, hitting a car driven by Darius Shackleford, 24.

Shackleford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Shackleford was a three-sport athlete, excelling at baseball, basketball, and football at Newark. He went on to play Division I football at Youngstown State, graduating in 2020.

Washington is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.