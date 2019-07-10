Man killed in Ross County crash

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Ross County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 7:30pm, Tuesday, a three-vehicle fatal crash happened in the area of U.S. 50 and Lancaster Road.

Troopers say a 2005 GMC Terrain, pulling a small trailer with several items on it, driven by George Murphy Jr., 47 years-old, of Londonderry, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on US 50 and approaching the intersection with Jones Road and Lancaster Road.

A 2003 Kia Optima, driven by Alayna Hurley, 18, of Chillicothe, was traveling southbound on Jones Road and approaching US 50.

According to troopers, Murphy failed to yield at the red light at the intersection and was struck by Hurley.

Murphy’s vehicle and trailer struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Alois Bernard, 44, of Chillicothe.

The GMC overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The Kia Optima traveled off the eastbound side of US 50, east of Lancaster Road. The Kia Sorento remained on Lancaster Road.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in his vehicle, Yvonne Murphy, 40, and Gabberial Murphy, 18, both of Londonderry, suffered injuries and were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center.

Hurley sustained minor injuries and was also transported to ARMC.

Bernard and his passengers, Christina Bernard, 41, and a juvenile, both of Chillicothe, were not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.