Man killed in high-speed crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was killed early Saturday morning in a high-speed crash on Hilliard Rome Road.

Officials say the unidentified man was driving southbound in a Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed around 12:45 a.m. He lost control of the car as it passed the Glenchester Dr. intersection, causing the car to leave the road and strike a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Prairie Township Medics. Officials are notifying next of kin before identifying the victim.

This is the 13th reported fatal vehicle crash in Columbus for 2021.