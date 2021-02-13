Man injured after bullet hits him inside his southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot in the back Saturday morning when a bullet fired from the street traveled into his home.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Tracy Circle at approximately 6:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said the 48-year-old man was inside his home when a bullet shot from the street hit him in the back.

A second home on the 1500 block of Stimmel Road nearby was also hit with gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses at the scene told police a red SUV was driving through the area and one of the passengers hanging out the window, firing a gun at an unknown person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.