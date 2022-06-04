CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township.

According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a McArthur man was hit from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Tommy Reed, 50, also of McArthur.

The driver of the buggy was treated at the scene.

Reed was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

No other injuries were reported.