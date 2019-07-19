Man indicted on murder charge after woman found in shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing a woman and burying her in a shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park, has been indicted.

According to court records, John Bartholomew has been indicted on aggravated murder charges after he was accused of killing Brittany McDowell.

Bartholomew was also indicted on robbery, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

According to the warrant, 24-year-old John Bartholomew told deputies he picked up a prostitute on Sullivan Avenue.

The woman happened to be McDowell.

He then went on to say that he paid $60 for sex acts, but McDowell demanded more and threatened him with a taser.

When that happened, Bartholomew told deputies he pulled out a gun from under his seat and shot her in the side of the head and then pulled a different gun from under the seat when he claimed she hit him and shot her on top of her head and killed her.

Bartholomew then admitted to digging a shallow grave and dumping her body at Alum Creek State Park, according to investigators.

The warrant states he made up a story to his dad about a dead animal being in the back of the car so he could get it cleaned.

However, deputies said it was the person who was attempting to clean the car who called in the tip after finding a large amount of blood in his car.

The Delaware County sheriff said the tip led to his arrest.