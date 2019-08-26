Man indicted for rape of woman walking near OSU’s campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and robbery charges for an attack that happened near Ohio State’s campus.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Darrell Labishop Rodgers Jr., 20, was indicted on five counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.

“This woman was walking near the OSU campus, when she was grabbed by a stranger at gun point, forced up against a wall, where she was robbed and repeatedly raped by this defendant,” said O’Brien.

According to O’Brien, the victim was walking in the area of 9th Avenue and North High Street when she was approached by Rodgers, robbed, and ordered to perform sex acts at gunpoint.

Rodgers was arrested a short time later and identified by the victim.

Rodgers is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. He is currently being held on a $900,000 bail.