Man in critical condition after Southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in southeast Columbus Friday night.

Dean A. Lewis was shot in the abdomen at about 10:44 p.m. Friday and staggered down Winslow Drive before he collapsed in front of 2117 Winslow Dr.

Several residents of the Winslow Apartments reported hearing a male yell for help and asking someone to call 911.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Grant Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).