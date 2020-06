COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in northeast Columbus

Columbus Police say officers responded to a shooting near the 3900 block of Karl Road at 1:25 a.m.

According to CPD reports, the victim was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

