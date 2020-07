COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in West Columbus, Wednesday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting where a man with apparent gunshot wounds was found on a porch near the 60 block of North Wheatland Avenue at 12:26 a.m.

According to police reports the Deangelo Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene.

There isn’t any suspect information at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident.