Man dies in Union County farm accident

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man has died after a farm accident in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:32pm, Thursday, a 911 stated that someone had fallen off a ladder at a farm in the 20000 block of Powder Lick Road in York Township.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old male unresponsive in the barn area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies state that an investigation revealed that the man was working in a barn when he fell approximately 15 feet off a motorized ladder while repairing a manure transport belt.

The man, who had been employed at New Day Farms for four years, has still not been positively identified, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices, as well as the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Occupational Health and Safety Administration.