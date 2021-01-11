Man dies after crashing along I-70 near Etna Township

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Etna Township.

Troopers said the crash occurred in Licking County along I-70 around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Ryan Solomon, 27, traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail in a 2007Acura ILX. After the crash, troopers found the Acura overturned near trees in the area.

Solomon was taken to a local hospital where he later died. According to investigators, he was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.