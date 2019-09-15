Man dies after crash involving semi-truck in Fairfield County

WALNUT TOWNSHIP – A 39-year-old Pleasantville man died on Saturday after a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a commercial semi-tractor-trailer in Fairfield County.

Joe M. Zaayer died after he reportedly failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 37 and State Route 204 and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Everett A. Blake, according to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Zaayer was driving a Dodge Caravan east on State Route 204 and Blake was driving a commercial tractor-trailer when the crash occurred.

Zaayer died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Blake was wearing his seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, officials said.

