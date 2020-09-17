Man dies after being found shot in east Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police found a person lying in the alley injured near east Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

The Columbus Division of Police says police were dispatched to an alley near the 700 block of South Weyant Avenue on September 15 at 12:52 p.m.

According to reports, David Arther Olson, 57, was suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to Grant Medical Center. Doctors pronounced Olson dead at 12:52 p.m., police state.

Authorities asks anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

