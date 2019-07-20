Man dies, 8 injured in fire at Cleveland residence

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man found inside a burning home in Cleveland has died while eight people living in the multi-family structure were injured.

Cleveland police spokesman David Gallagher says firefighters found the west side residence engulfed in flames around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The eight injured people were standing outside when firefighters arrived and were taken to a hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Gallagher says firefighters discovered the body of a 51-year-old man in a downstairs apartment. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gallagher says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer will determine how the man died.

The Cleveland police homicide unit and the police and fire arson unit are investigating.

