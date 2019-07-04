Man dies, 64-year-old woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Crawford County

A 61-year-old man is dead and a 64-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Crawford County.

Kevin Wakely was killed on Tuesday after the motorcycle he was riding along with his passenger, Theresa Wakely, struck went into the median and struck a drain along U.S. 30 just east of State Route 602, according to Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies.

Both were not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet and were ejected from the motorcycle.

Kevin Wakely was pronounced dead at the scene.

Theresa Wakely was taken to Mansfield Med Central and remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jefferson Twp. Fire Department, Portsmouth EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.

