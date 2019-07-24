Man dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man died after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:35am, Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Reinhard and Linwood avenues.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in a crashed vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the victim had been shot in the back after a bullet went through the trunk, the backseat and the seat of the vehicle the man was driving.

According to officers on scene, the shooting happened in another area of town, before the vehicle crashed into a barrier at Reinhard and Linwood avenues.

Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.