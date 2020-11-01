Man critical following argument, stabbing in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries following a stabbing in Hilltop early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a stabbing on the 200 block of South Warren Avenue at approximately 12:13 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found the victim, the suspect, and a witness, at which point, the suspect, Jeremiah S. Moffett, 43, of Dunbar, West Virginia, was placed under arrest without incident.

According to police, the stabbing happened after a verbal dispute that turned physical.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Moffett has been charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.