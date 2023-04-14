DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury on Friday found a Columbus man guilty of a 2021 murder in which the victim, 37-year-old Timothy “Scottie” Marcum, was later discovered in a tote bag floating along Alum Creek.

Timothy Baldrick, 44, was convicted of aggravated murder — among other charges — by jurors after three and a half days in court. Baldrick could face life in prison without eligibility for parole for that conviction, according to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel.

Jurors also found Baldrick guilty on a felony murder charge, two felony tampering with evidence charges and a felony abuse of a corpse charge, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Scottie Marcum was killed in cold-blood. We are thankful the jury found Baldrick guilty for exactly what he did and returned verdicts of guilty on all charges,” Schiffel said in a news release. “We are honored to fight for justice for Mr. Marcum. He was a son and a father, and his life mattered.”

Marcum’s body was discovered by a kayaker the morning of June 28, 2021, at Alum Creek State Park. Days later, the Delaware County Sherriff’s office said Baldrick had been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The sheriff’s office eventually recovered video that exhibited Baldrick shooting Marcum, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Baldrick is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday at 11 a.m.