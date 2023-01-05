A previous story on the Bucks Platinum shooting can be seen in the player above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Side Columbus nightclub was arrested Wednesday and charged today at a Franklin County Municipal Court.

Charles Foster, 28, is charged with one count of murder and four counts of felonious assault after an argument turned fatal at Bucks Platinum gentleman’s club in Mifflin Township at 2830 Johnstown Road, Sunday, just after 2:30 a.m.

Multiple people were injured around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a shooting at Bucks Platinum, an adult entertainment club in Mifflin Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. (NBC4 Photo/Karien Graf)

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Foster brandished a handgun and shot five people, including Charles Westbrook, 28, of Columbus. Westbrook was pronounced dead while four other victims were hit with stray bullets. They are expected to survive their injuries.

A witness was able to identify Foster as the suspect in the shooting. He is currently being held without bond.