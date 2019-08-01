Man charged with killing family in 2008 fire held on $4 million bond

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing his family in a 2008 fire has been given a $4 million bond.

Peter Romans, 59, was in a Madison County courtroom, Thursday, for his arraignment on charges he set fire to his home on Lilly Chapel O’Possum Run Road the night of April 6, 2008.

The fire claimed the lives of Romans’ wife Billi, their 16-year-old daughter, Ami, and 12-year-old son Caleb.

A special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is assigned to the case. The indictment was made public Monday morning shortly after Romans was arrested.

At the time of the fire, neighbors and friends remembered the victims as being an integral part of life at Grove City Nazarene Church. Billi Romans worked at the church’s school.

“Billi always has a wonderful smile,” friend Joyce Schneider said at the time. “She loves the Lord. She always let the love of Jesus shine through everything that she did.”

Ami and Caleb were enrolled at the school where Billi was employed.