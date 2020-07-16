Police: Man arrested after being spotted with drugs sticking out of pants

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and two counts of drug possession on July 12.

The Washington Court House Police Department says they responded to a call of a suspicious man on a property without consent near the 880 block of Pinoak Place at 6:34 a.m.

Police say Daniel Ruff Harley, 27 was found on the premises with baggies of drugs sticking out his pockets when officers arrived.

According to police reports, they examined Harley’s vehicle and found more drugs inside.

The suspect was taken into police custody and charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of drugs possession, and illegal use of drugs.