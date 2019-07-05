Man charged with bringing gun to Red, White and Boom

AURORA, Colorado (AP) — Friends and family of the late "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman gathered in Colorado on Saturday where they remembered her as tough and irreverent, yet full of love even for some of the fugitives she helped apprehend.

Funeral services were held in Chapman's home state after she died last month at the age of 51 in Hawaii, where she lived with her family. She had been battling cancer for about two years.