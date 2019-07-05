Man charged with bringing gun to Red, White and Boom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man remains in jail following his arrest at Red, White and Boom. 

According to court documents, police were notified that William Smith, Jr., was posting videos to social media that showed how he could conceal a weapon in the bandages on his body. 

Police say Smith, 18, also threatened to shoot his enemies at the event. 

Officers at Red, White and Boom located Smith on the Broad Street bridge and arrested him. 

They said he was carrying a stolen pistol, in his bandages. 

Court records show Smith is forbidden from carrying a weapon, due to a prior conviction. 

He is being held on a more than $1 million bond. 

