TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH)–Thursday, Shawnte Hardin was indicted on 37 charges from passing bad checks to identity fraud. Many of them related to providing funeral services without a license.

Hardin has operated several businesses in many Ohio counties including Franklin County. Last month, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation removed three bodies from an east Livingston Avenue building that Hardin used for makeshift funeral services.

The case is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the Attorney General’s Office.