Man arrested on murder charges after woman shot & killed near Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A woman is dead and a man has been arrested on

murder charges after police say he shot her at a home near Powell, Tuesday

evening.

Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatch to the 1700 block of

Plains Boulevard at 11:16 p.m.

According to police, Tonya M. Delafeld, 42, was found with a gunshot wound upon

their arrival. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested one suspect linked to the case, Kevin D. Arnold, 59.

Police are still investigating the incident.