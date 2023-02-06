WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side.

Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue preceded the shooting, where about six others were inside.

Officers executed a search warrant when they arrested Flores Friday in Whitehall. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, with bond having been set at $1 million.