Fulton County Man arrested in connection to breach of CPD headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with Tuesday night’s protest at Columbus Police headquarters.

Hunter A. Mattin, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, in Fulton County, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first degree felony.

According to the court complaint, Mattin allegedly “forced open the locked, first floor west-facing entry doors” to the Columbus Division of Police headquarters at 120 Marconi Boulevard.

The complaint then alleges that Mattin “used a wood club to hit Sergeant J. Coleman in the chest and face, which resulted in a cut to Sgt. Coleman’s lip.” The complaint says Mattin purposefully committed “a criminal offense” by allegedly inflicting physical harm to Sgt. Coleman.

The break-in happened after about 50 people peacefully demonstrated in downtown Columbus Tuesday night, according to police. After the protesters left, police say some of them came back and attempted to break into the building.

Mattin is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.