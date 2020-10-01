Man arrested for killing pregnant teen’s unborn baby in drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested for killing an unborn baby boy during a drive-by shooting in the Linden area on Aug. 23.

Columbus Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Payne charging him with murder.

On Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Columbus Police officers were called to the area of Joyce Ave and Denune Ave. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a pregnant 15-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, but her unborn baby was unstable. The baby did not survive and was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. The 15-year-old girl was approximately 35 weeks pregnant.

The investigation revealed that the mother was walking with Diarice Fitzgerald on Denune Ave. when shots were fired at both of them from a passing car. Fitzgerald was not injured during the incident.

Deputy Chief Tim Becker spoke with media at the scene of the shooting on Aug. 24.

“In this case, this young man didn’t even have the opportunity to be given a name yet because he was killed just weeks before he would have been born naturally,” Becker said.

Becker added the unborn baby was one of several victims who were killed unintentionally this past summer.

Becker said there has been a rise in violence in the city this year, especially in the last few months.

“We’re trending above recent years on numbers, but Linden, this neighborhood we’re standing in, has experienced 20 homicides this year,” Becker said. “That’s 20 families that have lost their loved ones.”