Man arrested after police seize meth, cocaine from east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing charges after police seized multiple drugs and cash from an east Columbus home.

According to investigators, the Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and the Columbus Police Drug Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of South Ashburton Road in Columbus as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in and around Whitehall.

Officers located and seized 1,885 grams of methamphetamine, 97 grams of cocaine and $1,279 in cash from the home. Police say 43-year-old Darion Keith, the subject of the investigation, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony.

“Our Narcotics Unit is relentless in its pursuit to rid the city of these dangerous drugs,” Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Tracy Sharpless said.

Keith is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday morning.