Man accused of trying to run driver off of I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Delaware County man is grateful that police have charged a driver in connection with what he said was a road rage incident, on I-270.

Last month, Randy Spivey told NBC4 that he was merging onto I-270 from U.S. 23, on the city’s south side, when he saw a another driver quickly approaching.

Spivey said the other driver hit the side of his vehicle, near Georgesville Road, and continued westbound. On the ramp from I-270 to I-70, Spivey also told police that the other driver put his car in reverse and struck his van a second time.

On Friday, Spivey said he never gave up hope that the driver would be found.

“I felt like he was going to get caught,” he said. “Sometimes you just don’t get away with things.”

Last week, Jason Skinner was charged with two counts of criminal damaging or endangering for his alleged role in the incident. Both counts of first-degree misdemeanors.

NBC4 attempted to contact Skinner by phone, but he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Spivey his hoping Skinner receives the maximum penalty.

“You know, he needs to face punishment to really understand, and just slapping him on the hand isn’t going to do it,” he said.

Skinner is scheduled for arraignment, next month.