Man accused of beating dog with hammer, shooting it near Cincinnati

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana (WCMH) — A Cincinnati-area man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a dog was discovered beaten and bleeding.

Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens said Joseph Stubbers was arrested Sunday after neighbors called 911 saying he beat and fired a shot at a dog with a handgun., WLWT reported.

A 911 caller said he witnessed Stubbers in a neighbor’s garage, cleaning the floor with bleach after he hit the dog with a hammer. That caller said they were worried about the dog’s welfare.

Another neighbor told police they saw Stubbers fire a shot at the dog.

Officers said they found spots of blood, a running hose, bleach sitting on top of a trash can, live ammunition in the driveway and a bullet that had been fired, with hair on it.

Officers served a search warrant and followed a blood trail. The dog was found in front of a house with a mutilated right eye and blood coming from it, WLWT reported.

Stubbers told police the dog attacked him and he had to put it down, according to the prosecutor. Stubbers then said he went over to the dog and grabbed his collar when the dog “latched” onto his arm. Stubbers did not have any marks on his arm.

Stubbers was taken into custody and charged with felony animal cruelty.

The dog is receiving veterinary care after being rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control.