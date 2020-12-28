Man, 71, with early dementia reported missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man who has been diagnosed with depression and early onset stages of dementia.

Robert N. Myers, 71, was reported missing Sunday from his residence on the north side of the city.

Robert was last seen on Dec. 18 at approximately 3 p.m. wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans when he was dropped off at the Fine Line Auto Body shop on the 8500 block of North High Street.

Police believe Robert returned to is home at some point after Dec. 18, and he was last heard from on Christmas Day at approximately 3 p.m.

Robert weighs approximately 188 pounds and is 6-feet tall. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Robert’s vehicle, a white 2016 Lexus station wagon F Sport NX 200T with Ohio license HCE 7048 has been reported missing from his home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-7225.