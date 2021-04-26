Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral to be held Friday at a church in Columbus

A man adjusts a sign near a memorial at the scene in the Columbus, Ohio neighborhood Friday, April 23, 2021 where 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by police as she swung at two other people with a knife on Tuesday, April 20. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral of Ma’Khia Bryant will be taking place on Friday at the First Church of God.

The church is in the 3000 block of Refugee Road.

Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday, April 20, was the 34th person to be shot and killed by law enforcement in Ohio’s capital city over the past six years.

Columbus police were called to a domestic disturbance late Tuesday afternoon on Legion Lane in east Columbus, where body camera footage shows Bryant in an altercation. When Bryant appears to try to stab another person, an officer shoots her four times.

That officer is no longer on street duty as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the shooting.

The First Church of God is also where funeral services were held for Andre Hill.