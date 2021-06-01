Ohio lawmakers call for civil rights, foster system investigations in Ma’Khia Bryant’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio lawmakers are calling for the federal government to investigate the events that led to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Columbus girl by a police officer after she attacked two people with a knife.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) were joined by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden in requesting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)’ Office for Civil Rights investigate the events that led to the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed on April 20 by Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon.

In a letter to HHS, the lawmakers also call for the department’s Administration for Children and Families to aid in the investigation of the foster system the lawmakers said failed Bryant.

Bryant’s time in the foster care system is currently being investigated by the Franklin County Children Services, which had custody of her at the time of her death.

“When a child dies in foster care, the system has failed,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “It failed Ma’Khia Bryant, who lived in her foster family home for about two months before a police officer shot and killed her in front of that home on April 20, 2021,” going on to say the foster care system is “broken.”

An attorney for Bryant’s birth parents, Paula Bryant and Myron Hammonds, called for a similar investigation in late April.