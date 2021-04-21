Ohio Gov. DeWine calls deadly police shooting of teen girl ‘horrible tragedy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl by Columbus police during his COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by an officer on Legion Lane on the city’s east side Tuesday evening. Police responded to the scene after a caller told 911 dispatchers someone was trying to stab her. It is not known who made that call.

Video from body-worn cameras shows the teen, armed with a knife, try to stab two others, according to police. The officer can be heard yelling, “Get down” repeatedly before firing four shots.

“You cannot get over the fact that you have a teenager who is dead. That is a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

The governor started his news conference discussing the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He also talked about police reform, but did not mention the Columbus shooting until he was asked by a series of reporters.

DeWine, who previously served as the state’s attorney general, called for consistent police training and additional funding to provide that to all departments. He then shifted to overall gun violence involving young people.

“If I could broaden our area of compassion and not center it. We should have enough compassion to care about every child who is shot in our cities in the state of Ohio in a year. Every single child,” DeWine said. “Every single community has got children who are shot. Random acts of violence, specific violence. And they’re killed. So the loss of every child who is dying in our cities, who is killed by a knife or by gun, we should worry about them.”