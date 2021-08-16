Coroner rules shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant by Columbus Police officer a homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has ruled the death of a 16-year-old girl shot by a Columbus police officer a homicide.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz ruled that Ma’Khia Bryant died after being shot four times by Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon on April 20.

The determination of a homicide means that Bryant’s death was caused by another person, but it is not a criminal ruling.

Body camera footage released by Columbus Police appears to show Bryant wielding a knife while going after another person at the scene. Footage from Reardon’s camera shows the officer fire his gun four times before Bryant falls to the ground. Officers at the scene, including Reardon, can be seen administering first aid and CPR to Bryant.

In early July, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has passed the case on to the Franklin County Prosecutors’ Office and a grand jury will decide on whether to charge Reardon.