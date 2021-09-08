Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to return as in-person celebration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mr. Potato Head balloon at the 81st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007 (Photo by: Curtis Means/NBC NewsWire)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down the streets of Manhattan this year for its 95th annual holiday celebration.

The company, Macy’s, Inc., made the announcement Wednesday.

The parade’s return on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. follows last year’s virtual celebration due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Macy’s says it will observe health and safety procedures with required vaccinations for all volunteers and staff, as well as facemasks, and social distancing.

More information can be found at macys.com/parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Reynoldsburg school district proposes bond issue to replace aging middle school, other needs

Anticipation builds for Arena District DORA to open, but no firm date set

Armed carjacking near Ohio State University campus ends in pursuit

Three injured after crash in Easton

Ladder Co. 3 ensures firefighters who died on 9/11 will always be remembered

More Local News