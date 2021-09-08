Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to return as in-person celebration

The Mr. Potato Head balloon at the 81st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007 (Photo by: Curtis Means/NBC NewsWire)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down the streets of Manhattan this year for its 95th annual holiday celebration.

The company, Macy’s, Inc., made the announcement Wednesday.

The parade’s return on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. follows last year’s virtual celebration due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Macy’s says it will observe health and safety procedures with required vaccinations for all volunteers and staff, as well as facemasks, and social distancing.

More information can be found at macys.com/parade.